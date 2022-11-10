By Scott Wright
SCOTS are taking fewer holidays than they did before the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis is weighing on travel plans for 2023, a survey published today has found.
However, there is a “latent desire” among Scots to step up their holiday-making this year, with a higher percentage hoping to get away more this year compared with those who expect to take fewer breaks.
These are among the key findings of the Scottish Tourism Index 2022, published to coincide with two-day national tourism conference which kicked off at Edinburgh’s EICC yesterday. Around 500 delegates are expected to attend the event, which is being hosted by Scottish Tourism Alliance, Association of Scottish Visitor Attractions, and HIT Scotland.
The survey captured the opinions of 1,000-plus Scots on October 26 and 27, undertaken by research specialist 56 Degree Insight.
While three-quarters of Scots have been taking holidays this year, they are continuing to have fewer breaks than before Covid, with 58% stating their holiday choices were still being impacted by the pandemic. Among those who have got away this year, 74% said the rising cost of living had affected their holiday choices and decisions. As well as providing an insight into Scots’ holiday intentions, the survey gave an insight into controversial plans to give local councils the power to introduce a transient visitor levy, or tourist tax.
According to the survey, more people are against the levy than those who are for it, with 48% opposed compared with 44% in favour. Support for a tourist tax was highest in Edinburgh, where it had the backing of 57% of residents.
Marc Crothall, chief executive of the STA, said: “The latest survey demonstrates both resilience and fragility. People need a break and want to do that at home and abroad, however the cost-of-living crisis is biting hard on a sector which has not yet recovered from the impact of the pandemic.”
“For many, Covid continues to be a concern and a major factor in their travel choices.”
