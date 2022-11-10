Farming

By Neale McQuistin

Food and drink businesses across Scotland will benefit from a share of more than £10 million to improve supply-chain efficiency, increase production and run feasibility studies.

A total of 33 businesses, large and small, will receive grants ranging from £16,000 to £1.4 million from the Food Processing, Marketing and Cooperation (FPMC) grant scheme.

Projects include capacity building for a dairy farm to meet the growing demand for its soft cheese, setting up of a new venison processing operation and installation of solar panels at a butcher premises to reduce carbon footprint and minimise electricity costs.

During a visit to one of the recipients of the fund, a family run organic farm in Aberdeenshire, Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “The Scottish Government is supporting investment and expansion in our food and drink sector which offers incredible produce that is enjoyed at home and abroad”.

Phil Swire of PHM & PP Swire, Balmakewan Farm Shop, said: “We are absolutely delighted that our FPMC Grant application was successful.

“The FPMC grant gives our small farming business a huge opportunity to diversify and move forward.

“It will allow us to process our organically home-grown produce on site, creating further local employment.

It is my belief that we need to be offering nutrient dense, ethically farmed, chemical free and environmentally positive food directly to local consumers whilst also reducing food miles. This project will allow our small family run farm to start offering exactly this to our local community.”

Market round-up

Messrs Craig Wilson sold 1,255 prime lambs and 355 cast sheep at Newton Stewart yesterday.

Prime lambs seen a rise in demand on the week averaging 245p/kg (+14p) or £114.

Top prices were £145 for a Texel and 271p for a pen of Beltex. Mule lambs peaked at £125 and 242p.

Cast sheep sold at similar rates on the week. Heavy ewes peaked at £150 for Suffolks with Rams to £145 for Beltex.

Mules sold to £86, while Hill ewes peaked at £98 for Cheviots and Blackfaces at £75.

Barnean Farming Co, Barnean donated a Lamb to the Lambs for St Andrews Day Campaign.

C&D Auction Marts held its weekly primestock sale in Dumfries yesterday where prime cattle sold to 296p/kg for a Limousin cross heifer.

Beef type OTMs sold to £1,397 and 185p, while dairy types peaked at £1,138 and 163p.

Trade for the 1039 prime lambs lifted this week.

There were 184 lambs (32.1-39kg) that peaked at £100 and 261p to average 235p, while 419 lambs (39.1kg-45.5kg) sold to £115 and 276p to average 251p. There were also 412 lambs (45.6kg- 52kg) that sold to £125 and 265p to average 250p.

Twenty-four lambs (52kg +) peaked at £131 and 234p to average 202p.