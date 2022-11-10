SCOTLAND'S first inland surfing destination is to be called Lost Shore Surf Resort in a strategic rebrand.

It is intended to reflect the ambition of creating a major leisure and staycation destination, the developer said.

The family-friendly £55m landmark development in Ratho, near Edinburgh, is expected to open to the public in summer 2024 and is to be rebranded from Wavegarden Scotland.

Its developers said it is set to deliver significant sustainability and community benefits to help regenerate the area "boosting long-term socio-economic, recreational and tourism benefits" including creating up to 130 jobs once open, generating up to £11m for the local economy and attracting over 180,000 visitors each year.

Lost Shore Surf Resort will feature waterside accommodation set in a 60-acre country park. It will also include the HUB, with facilities such as a waterfront restaurant and food market, retail outlets, a surf school offering surf therapy, and a wellness spa.

The developers will also ensure that free, publicly accessible green space is integrated in the resort, including viewing terraces overlooking the lagoon and signposted walking trails.

The development will use the latest wave generation technology called the Wavegarden Cove, developed by Wavegarden in the Basque Country. The site will host surfers of all abilities who can ride the 1,000 bespoke ocean-like waves created per hour.

Andy Hadden, founder of Tartan Leisure Ltd which is developing Lost Shore Surf Resort, said: “We wanted a name that truly encapsulates everything that our leisure destination will represent - family, wellness and adventure.

"Lost Shore Surf Resort will for the first time give Scottish surfers, of all abilities, the opportunity to either dip their toe in the sport or train in Scotland all year round to improve their chances of competing at major events, including the Olympics.

“For those not yet ready to try the incredible sport, there will be plenty of other activities to enjoy, including dining options and free access to a number of walking trails. All of which are under construction and making progress.

“There has been extensive preparatory work going on behind the scenes with financial backers and with our design team and partners to ensure that this new facility will be a world-class leisure destination. We cannot wait to welcome visitors to Lost Shore Surf Resort, our extraordinary leisure and staycation attraction.”

Scottish house prices rise despite weakening demand

Demand for residential property in Scotland fell for the sixth consecutive month in October but prices continued to rise as fewer new properties came to the market.

According to the latest RICS Residential Market Survey, instructions from landlords also fell last month.

​Cryptocurrency: exchange risks bankruptcy after takeover deal collapses

ONE of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges is on the verge of collapse after a rival pulled the plug on a bailout deal, in part due to an investigation into alleged mishandling of customer funds.

Leaked reports concerning the financial health of FTX saw customers and businesses move to withdraw their money, with reports of $6bn being withdrawn in the space of three days.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇