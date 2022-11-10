SCOTLAND'S first inland surfing destination is to be called Lost Shore Surf Resort in a strategic rebrand.
It is intended to reflect the ambition of creating a major leisure and staycation destination, the developer said.
The family-friendly £55m landmark development in Ratho, near Edinburgh, is expected to open to the public in summer 2024 and is to be rebranded from Wavegarden Scotland.
Its developers said it is set to deliver significant sustainability and community benefits to help regenerate the area "boosting long-term socio-economic, recreational and tourism benefits" including creating up to 130 jobs once open, generating up to £11m for the local economy and attracting over 180,000 visitors each year.
Lost Shore Surf Resort will feature waterside accommodation set in a 60-acre country park. It will also include the HUB, with facilities such as a waterfront restaurant and food market, retail outlets, a surf school offering surf therapy, and a wellness spa.
The developers will also ensure that free, publicly accessible green space is integrated in the resort, including viewing terraces overlooking the lagoon and signposted walking trails.
The development will use the latest wave generation technology called the Wavegarden Cove, developed by Wavegarden in the Basque Country. The site will host surfers of all abilities who can ride the 1,000 bespoke ocean-like waves created per hour.
Andy Hadden, founder of Tartan Leisure Ltd which is developing Lost Shore Surf Resort, said: “We wanted a name that truly encapsulates everything that our leisure destination will represent - family, wellness and adventure.
"Lost Shore Surf Resort will for the first time give Scottish surfers, of all abilities, the opportunity to either dip their toe in the sport or train in Scotland all year round to improve their chances of competing at major events, including the Olympics.
“For those not yet ready to try the incredible sport, there will be plenty of other activities to enjoy, including dining options and free access to a number of walking trails. All of which are under construction and making progress.
“There has been extensive preparatory work going on behind the scenes with financial backers and with our design team and partners to ensure that this new facility will be a world-class leisure destination. We cannot wait to welcome visitors to Lost Shore Surf Resort, our extraordinary leisure and staycation attraction.”
Scottish house prices rise despite weakening demand
Demand for residential property in Scotland fell for the sixth consecutive month in October but prices continued to rise as fewer new properties came to the market.
According to the latest RICS Residential Market Survey, instructions from landlords also fell last month.
Cryptocurrency: exchange risks bankruptcy after takeover deal collapses
ONE of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges is on the verge of collapse after a rival pulled the plug on a bailout deal, in part due to an investigation into alleged mishandling of customer funds.
Leaked reports concerning the financial health of FTX saw customers and businesses move to withdraw their money, with reports of $6bn being withdrawn in the space of three days.
Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here