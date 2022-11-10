US fashion giant Abercrombie & Fitch is to open its first store in Scotland.

Estate agent Savills said it has let 65 George Street in Edinburgh on behalf of Patrizia to AFH Stores UK Ltd for the opening of the first Abercombie & Fitch store north of the Border.

The shop is set across the ground floor and basement in a former Jack Wills unit comprising 6,326 square feet of retail space. The American brand that focuses on casual wear has agreed to a new five-year lease and will pay a rent rising to £171,000 per annum.

Stuart Moncur, head of national retail at Savills, said: “George Street continues to be one of Edinburgh’s premier retailing destinations providing Abercombie & Fitch with an excellent location for its first store in Scotland. The attractive building is ideally suited to create a beautiful flagship store.

“George Street is a long-standing go-to address for aspirational retailers and we are very pleased to welcome Abercrombie & Fitch which will fit in seamlessly with other nearby brands including Sweaty Betty, Lulu Lemon and All Saints.”

Savills and Ewan Mackay Property Consultants advised Patrizia whilst AFH Stores UK Ltd was advised by Cushman & Wakefield.

Glasgow city centre site sold

PROPERTY developer Summix Capital has completed the purchase of a major development site in Glasgow city centre.

The brownfield site, which has been acquired from fellow property developer XLB, includes an office building at 2 Central Quay and 4.43 acres of land on which Summix is planning to develop homes, office and commercial space, and student accommodation.

​Buccleuch acquires first Kwik Fit garage in chain

THE first garage in the Kwik Fit auto chain set up by Sir Tom Farmer has been acquired by the Duke of Buccleuch's property investment company.

Originally opened in 1971, the site at 4-6 McDonald Road in Edinburgh has been acquired by the Buccleuch Living Heritage Trust. The charity is responsible for the Buccleuch Art Collection and several of the historic properties those items are housed in.

