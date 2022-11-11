A MOVE to reconfigure a Scottish shopping centre to include the development of hundreds of new homes has been brought forward with the unveiling of detailed proposals.

Plans for a new neighbourhood on Leith’s waterfront, including around 580 homes amidst substantial public landscaped spaces, have now been submitted to City of Edinburgh Council.

The planning application marks Phase 2 of the £250m transformation of Ocean Terminal by its Scottish owners, Ambassador Group, and follows the approval of its Phase 1 plans to partially demolish and redevelop the 20-year-old shopping centre.

The new application sets out a residential-led, mixed-use development designed to "support aspirations for sustainable communities and 20-minute neighbourhoods that will sit alongside a re-modelled Ocean Terminal".

Reconfigured to have a smaller footprint and a mix of tenants to meet the needs of local people, Ocean Terminal will have a new "town centre" feel for visitors, the developer said.

The configuration, height and scale of the new homes have been designed to complement their setting alongside the Port of Leith vertical distillery, adjacent buildings under construction and Forth Port’s renewable hub, while the materials proposed connect the development with the rich heritage and maritime identity of Leith, it is claimed.

Chris Richardson, director of Ambassador Investments, said: "The submission marks the culmination of a 16-month consultation process with the City of Edinburgh Council and key project stakeholders, with the aim to create a unique amenity, leisure, health and retail destination with an inherent sense of community.

“These proposals, in conjunction with the existing centre works, will support the retention of over 600 jobs and create new roles within the centre and expanding local area, while offering a series of engaging amenity, health and leisure options for people from all over the Capital and further afield.”

