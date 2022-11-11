A “SUBSTANTIAL and well-established” self-catering business made up of a B-listed Georgian house, garden flat and cottages on the whisky Isle of Islay has been put up for sale.

Drysdale & Company, commercial property agency for the hospitality sector, has brought Kilchoman House and Islay Cottages on the west coast of Islay to market, offering a “unique property representing an outstanding lifestyle business opportunity” that can accommodate up to 36.

With a freehold asking price of offers over £1.9 million, Kilchoman, set over 37 acres of ground and five minutes from Machir Bay and beach, one of Islay’s beauty spots, “could offer a new owner the option of living in a large family home whilst operating the self-catering cottages as a vibrant business”, the agent said.

The entire estate could alternatively be run on a 100% commercial basis, with guests also staying in the house, which was built in 1825, the agent added.

The stone-built house can comfortably sleep 12, and is set over two levels. Accommodation includes a recently refurbished kitchen, formal dining room which can seat 18, main sitting room and family room.

Next to the main house is a separate annexe building which includes a one-bedroom flat with lounge. The sitting room overlooks a large walled garden with views over Creag Mhor.

“Owned and operated by the present owner for the past eight years, Kilchoman is a thriving business with plenty of potential for further redevelopment, subject to planning,” said Stuart Drysdale, of Drysdale and Company. “Along with all the other buildings making up Kilchoman is a large single-storey agricultural garage which is to the south of the main house.

"The extensive acreage available here provides significant potential for the addition of further development or lodges subject to appropriate planning permission being granted. It’s another box ticked on what makes this entire estate so attractive. We are delighted to bring it to the market at this time.”

He also said: "Kilchoman’s safe and attractive setting makes it an ideal place in which to bring up a family.

"Older children, as they turn into adults, could easily get involved in running the business too – there is a great deal of scope for a whole new lifestyle.

“We expect this listing to be very popular indeed.”

David Thomson, the current owner of Kilchoman House and Islay Cottages, said: “It has been great fun building the business, we have many friends from the regular guests who visit, some coming for over 20 years.

"A great deal has been invested in building the business, particularly in maintenance and improvements to the product. TripAdvisor results and guest comments are very gratifying and Kilchoman and Islay cottages is something we are both very proud of."

