THE owners of an island tourism business are to sell the property and concentrate on a separate restaurant venture.
David Thomson, of Kilchoman House and Islay Cottages, on the Isle of Islay, said they were proud of building the extensive self-catering accommodation business.
Agent Drysdale and Company said it expected the property to be "very popular indeed" as it brought the business to market with a freehold asking price of offers over £1.9 million.
Mr Thomson also has an Italian restaurant on the island.
The Herald wrote more about this business as it came to market
"Having been involved in the hospitality industry all our working lives, we think that the time is right to move on," said Mr Thomson. "We have another very successful business on Islay, the ‘Peatzeria’ which keeps us involved."
He added: "We now have three grandchildren and counting who require our attention, also the chance to spend a lot more time travelling is very appealing.
"Kilchoman is a very special place, and we will miss it and the buzz very much.
"There is a lot more that could be done, but it is time to leave it to someone younger to take Kilchoman and Islay Cottages to the next stage.”
Islay is the most southerly island of the Inner Hebrides, and is popular with wildlife enthusiasts, golfers and whisky fans.
It has nine working whisky distilleries.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here