THE owners of an island tourism business are to sell the property and concentrate on a separate restaurant venture.

David Thomson, of Kilchoman House and Islay Cottages, on the Isle of Islay, said they were proud of building the extensive self-catering accommodation business.

Agent Drysdale and Company said it expected the property to be "very popular indeed" as it brought the business to market with a freehold asking price of offers over £1.9 million.

Mr Thomson also has an Italian restaurant on the island.

The Herald wrote more about this business as it came to market

"Having been involved in the hospitality industry all our working lives, we think that the time is right to move on," said Mr Thomson. "We have another very successful business on Islay, the ‘Peatzeria’ which keeps us involved."

The cottages (Image: Drysdale)

He added: "We now have three grandchildren and counting who require our attention, also the chance to spend a lot more time travelling is very appealing.

"Kilchoman is a very special place, and we will miss it and the buzz very much.

"There is a lot more that could be done, but it is time to leave it to someone younger to take Kilchoman and Islay Cottages to the next stage.”

Islay is the most southerly island of the Inner Hebrides, and is popular with wildlife enthusiasts, golfers and whisky fans.

It has nine working whisky distilleries.