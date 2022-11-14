THE downturn in Scotland’s private-sector economy deepened in October, a key survey shows.
Royal Bank of Scotland’s business activity index for north of the Border, which covers the manufacturing and services sectors, tumbled from 48.0 in September to 45.8 last month on a seasonally adjusted basis. This took it much further below the level of 50 deemed to separate expansion from contraction.
Manufacturing suffered a deeper downturn than services in October, Royal Bank said.
The private-sector economy north of the Border has, according to the Royal Bank PMI (purchasing managers’ index) Scotland report published today, now experienced three consecutive months of contraction.
READ MORE: Brexit home truths undeniable but not to Tories: Ian McConnell
The Bank of England earlier this month forecast a two-year recession in the UK.
Judith Cruickshank, who chairs Royal Bank’s Scotland board, said: “As we proceed into the final quarter of the year, market conditions are set to become more challenging. The aggressive interest-rate hikes, the decline in the value of sterling against the dollar and the rebound in post-Covid demand phasing out, all amidst the ongoing cost-of-living and energy crises, all point to an extremely difficult period for Scotland.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: CalMac critics should be very careful what they wish for
The pace of increase of the workforce in Scotland’s private-sector economy slowed in October to its joint-weakest in the current 19-month period of employment growth. In services, staffing growth slowed. Manufacturers meanwhile reported their first overall reduction in employment since January last year.
Business confidence across Scotland was broadly in line with that recorded for the UK as a whole, Royal Bank noted.
New orders fell for a fourth consecutive month in October, and the rate of decline accelerated.
Ms Cruickshank said: “The Scottish private sector reported a third month of contraction during October. The downturn in activity quickened on the month, as stubbornly high inflationary pressures, the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and a threat of recession deterred growth.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here