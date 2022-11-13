THE company behind the Laphroaig and Bowmore whisky brands this week unveiled a plan to restore Scottish peatlands.
Beam Suntory has entered a partnership to restore peatlands in Ayrshire as it works towards the conservation of the equivalent amount of peat used to make its single Islay malts.
The partnership between Beam Suntory and the conservation organisation the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds is part of the Peatland Water Sanctuary initiative, a £3.5m conservation project launched in 2021.
Beam Suntory will provide £385,000 of funding to restore and regenerate peatland at the Airds Moss reserve in East Ayrshire.
The work will take place over four years covering approximately 160 hectares of land owned by RSPB Scotland.
Soaring bills forcing people back to office
SCOTTISH workers are stepping up their return to the office because of growing concerns over the cost of living, according to a prominent Scottish law firm.
Senior partners at Edinburgh-based Lindsays have been told by clients that staff are beginning to work from home less frequently as concerns mount over household energy bills.
Famous motorcycle brand back in Glasgow
THE Triumph motorcycle brand is returning to Glasgow with the opening of a premium dealership this week.
The opening of West Coast Triumph Glasgow, on Hillington Road, has created 13 jobs in the showroom. Three additional posts have been created within the West Coast dealership group’s headquarters with the opening.
Shopping centre rebuild to include 580 new homes
A MOVE to reconfigure a Scottish shopping centre to include the development of hundreds of new homes has been brought forward with the unveiling of detailed proposals.
Plans for a new neighbourhood on Leith’s waterfront, including around 580 homes and "substantial public landscaped spaces" around Ocean Terminal, were submitted to City of Edinburgh Council this week.
