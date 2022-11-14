PLANS for more than 600 harbour homes on reclaimed land the size of four football pitches have been approved.

Applicant Edinburgh Forthside Developments Limited, a subsidiary of Forth Ports Limited, was granted permission by City of Edinburgh Council planners for the massive construction project.

The project represents the next stage of a larger initiative to develop Granton and includes a total of 615 homes.

Permission for a substantial new park adjacent to the proposal has also been granted.

The developer said the project will transform empty reclaimed land into a vibrant waterfront community. (Image: 7N Architects)

The plan includes four commercial units across 336 square metres.

The developer, which submitted the proposal with 7N Architects, said: "The Western Harbour proposals present the opportunity to deliver a residential-led, mixed use community."

It said that this "in conjunction with current and future developments within Western Harbour, will include a new park, a proposed new primary school, local amenities, shops and a waterfront promenade".

"The vision is to grow the place into a vibrant waterfront community which will deliver much-needed new homes and can act as a catalyst for the wider regeneration of Edinburgh’s waterfront," the develop said.