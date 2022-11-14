PLANS for more than 600 harbour homes on reclaimed land the size of four football pitches have been approved.
Applicant Edinburgh Forthside Developments Limited, a subsidiary of Forth Ports Limited, was granted permission by City of Edinburgh Council planners for the massive construction project.
The project represents the next stage of a larger initiative to develop Granton and includes a total of 615 homes.
Permission for a substantial new park adjacent to the proposal has also been granted.
The plan includes four commercial units across 336 square metres.
The developer, which submitted the proposal with 7N Architects, said: "The Western Harbour proposals present the opportunity to deliver a residential-led, mixed use community."
The Herald has also written about a new £250m waterfront development
It said that this "in conjunction with current and future developments within Western Harbour, will include a new park, a proposed new primary school, local amenities, shops and a waterfront promenade".
"The vision is to grow the place into a vibrant waterfront community which will deliver much-needed new homes and can act as a catalyst for the wider regeneration of Edinburgh’s waterfront," the develop said.
