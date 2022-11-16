CRANEWARE, a supplier of software and supporting services in US healthcare, has reported a “solid” first four months.

The Edinburgh-based, AIM-listed company said challenges remain across the sector in America as the market continues a slow recovery post-pandemic.

However, the firm said it has seen positive levels of sales and contract wins, “benefitting from the increased breadth of offering, customer base, team and scale” after the “transformational” acquisition of Sentry Data Systems.

It said the crossover of customers to the cloud version of one of its leading offerings, Trisus Chargemaster, is also progressing, with migration on track to be completed by the end of this calender calendar year.

It also announced the appointment of Abhilesh Gandhi as chief technical officer, and Anne McCune as an independent non-executive director.

Mr Gandhi has over 20 years of engineering experience, while Ms McCune was recognised by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2021 Top 25 Women Leaders in Healthcare.

Will Whitehorn, chairman of Craneware, said: “We are delighted to have attracted executives of such quality and industry experience to Craneware.

"Anne and Abhilesh's understanding of the US healthcare market is exceptional, and we are confident they will provide us with valuable insight and strategic guidance as we continue to transform the business of healthcare."

Shares closed up 55p, or 2.75 per cent, at 2,055p.