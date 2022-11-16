By Scott Wright
THE company that owns the Scotch Malt Whisky Society has commenced initial bottling operations at its new supply-chain facility in Uddingston.
The Artisanal Spirits Company said yesterday that the development of Masterton Bond is proceeding according to budget and schedule, with the project now in the commissioning phase following the completion of construction work. Artisanal expects the site, which will handle production, cask storage, distribution and fulfilment of ASC whisky and other stock, to be fully operational during the first quarter of 2023.
The company, which signed a 10-year lease on the 37,000 square foot building last year, forecasts that the facility will improve its operating margins by around two per cent, with initial benefits to be gained early next year.
Artisanal, which floated on the stock market last year, offers thousands of members of the Scotch Malt Whisky Society around the world exclusive access to a unique range of single cask whiskies and other craft spirits.
In September it reported that membership had grown by 24 per cent to 33,600 in the first half.
Last month it announced that it had linked up with a leading liquor distributor in South Korea, FJ Korea, in a move aimed at helping it build a significant presence in the country's fast-growing Scotch whisky export market. FJ Korea distributes products to more than 2,000 bars in South Korea, and has operations in key locations across the country, such as Seoul.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here