HIGH street fashion chain Joules has fallen into administration.

Will Wright, Ryan Grant and Chris Pole from Interpath Advisory were appointed joint administrators of Joules Group plc and Joules Limited today.

The group is headquartered in Market Harborough, Leicestershire, and currently operates a total of 132 stores across the UK, employing over 1600 people, including across Scotland.

The joint administrators will continue to trade the group as a going concern while they assess options for the business, including exploring the possibility of a sale as a going concern.

Mr Wright and Mr Grant were also appointed joint administrators of Joules Developments Limited and The Garden Trading Company Limited.

Joules, known "for its premium, colourful clothing ... inspired by country living", earlier warned over its position.

All stores, including the group’s online store, will remain open.

Mr Wright, head of restructuring at Interpath Advisory and joint administrator, said: “Joules is one of the most recognisable names on the high street, with a unique brand identity and loyal customer base.

“Over the coming weeks, we will endeavour to continue to operate all stores as a going concern during this vitally important Christmas trading period while we assess options for the group, including a possible sale.

“Since the group’s announcement on Monday, we have had an overwhelming amount of interest from interested parties. We will be working hard over the days ahead to assess this interest, but at this stage we are optimistic that we will be able to secure a future for this great British brand.”

All stores and concessions will remain operational, while orders placed online will be delivered as usual. Valid gift cards will continue to be honoured, although customers will no longer be able to buy new gift cards either online or in-store, administrators said.

Customers will be able to exchange items in store only for purchases already made, but unfortunately, refunds will not be available.

The returns policy for new purchases has been revised to 14 days.

Finnieston homes plan approved

AMBASSADOR Group’s detailed planning application for 132 luxury homes at Finnieston has been approved by Glasgow City Council, with the housebuilder declaring the project would have a “New York City aesthetic”.

The development will also include 9,000 sq ft of “prime retail space”.

South of Scotland named one of the world's top travel destinations

THE south of Scotland has been named one of the best places in the world to visit by a renowned travel guide.

Lonely Planet publishes its 'Best in Travel' list every year, recommending places around the world in various categories.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇