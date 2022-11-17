PLANS are being brought forward for new homes at a derelict harbour site in the Scottish capital.
Property developer S Harrison Developments has revealed proposals for a residential-led development at Ocean Point 2.
Neighbouring Ocean Point 1, whose occupiers include VisitScotland, the brownfield site will aim to comprise a mix of residential homes for rent alongside other potential uses, which are “currently being ascertained”.
It is expected to occupy two buildings on the site, the developer said.
Sited in Leith, the proposed development is situated two miles from Edinburgh city centre.
The extension of the tram line between Edinburgh and Ocean Terminal will also provide connectivity between the development and Edinburgh city centre within 20 minutes, the developer said.
Two public exhibitions on the proposals will take place on Tuesday, December 13 and Thursday, February 9 between 2pm and 7pm at Ocean Terminal.
Harrison has a history of working in the city, ranging from delivering the Malmaison at St Andrew Square to student developments at Westfield and Gorgie and hotel development at Osborne House, Haymarket.
A spokesperson for Harrison Developments said: “We are extremely excited to reveal our proposals for this brownfield site. There are serious demands on housing supply in the city and this is a superb location in what has been voted one of the world’s ‘coolest neighbourhoods’.
“The proposals will significantly assist in the regeneration of this part of the city and we look forward to engaging with the local community, providing it with the opportunity to input their views and shape our ambitious proposals.”
Leith was voted by Time Out as one of the “world’s coolest neighbourhoods” in October 2021.
Further information will also be posted at: www.oceanpoint2.com
