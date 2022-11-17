A PERTHSHIRE-based pharmacy business has hailed the purchase of its 51st premises in Scotland.

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co handled the sale of St Mary’s Pharmacy in Dundee, a community pharmacy, which is primarily run by locum pharmacists and dispenses an average of 4,500 NHS items a month.

The business occupies a site in a residential part of the Downfield area of the city.

It has been owned by John Ross (Chemists) Ltd since 2010 and was recently brought to market due to a shortage of pharmacists in the area.

Following a confidential sales process with Christie & Co, St Mary’s Pharmacy has been purchased by Blairgowrie-based group, Davidsons Chemists, which now owns over 50 pharmacies in Scotland.

Allan Gordon, managing director at Davidsons Chemists, said: “I am delighted to acquire this pharmacy for Davidsons Chemists, taking the group to 51 across Scotland.

"Our plans are to continue to grow the chain and have a medium-term target of 60 pharmacies.”

Karl Clezy, director – medical at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, said: “Despite staffing issues, particularly in this part of Scotland, we still attracted three offers for this business. This purchase for Davidsons Chemist made sense as they also operate several other pharmacies in the Dundee area.”

St Mary's Pharmacy was sold for an undisclosed price.

