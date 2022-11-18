CLARK Contracts has secured over £30 million of new orders in what it says was a record month.

The Paisley-based contractor said new orders include the £8m design and build of a new industrial unit in Belgrave Logistics Park in Bellshill for Knight Property Group.

It has also recently worked with Knight to deliver a £4m industrial unit in East Kilbride, and the £5m refurbishment of offices in Edinburgh.

Clark has also been awarded two contracts from Falkirk Council, the first of which is the £7m construction of new social housing in Polmont, which will deliver 28 units across a mixture of terraced houses and flats.

Read more from The Herald business team on top contract wins

The second order is for the refurbishment and extension of Maddiston Primary School.

The City of Edinburgh Council awarded the contractor the £3m construction of the new Ratho Early Years Centre and Library.

Further orders include the conversion of a hotel in Aberdeen to create student accommodation and Braehead Shopping Centre units refurbishment.

Gordon Cunningham, of Clark Contracts, said: “It is fantastic to secure these new contracts, with both new and existing customers, which has given us a strong start to our financial year.”