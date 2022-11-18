A FAMILY-owned restaurant business is to open a new eatery in the Scottish capital after closing a flagship premises.

The Vittoria Group, the firm behind Bertie's, Taste of Italy, Vittoria and Divino, said it plans to open Antonietta, a “fiercely extravagant and daring new restaurant”, next month.

The project on Leith Walk will replace the group's La Favorita restaurant which closed last month.

The new eatery, scheduled to open on December 3, will offer a “flamboyant design infused with friendly Italian hospitality while honouring the much-loved Italians' strong, extroverted, and passionate nature”.

Looking to create stylish Italian hospitality and connect with a younger neighbourhood customer, the restaurant will be “Instagram-friendly”, the firm said.

Dishes will be served on hand-painted plates from Amalfi and include beef and nduja mafaldine pasta and a popping yolk pizza.

Leandro Crolla, Vittoria group director, said: “We have fought with tram works on Leith Walk for years; nevertheless, there is now light at the end of the tunnel as we say goodbye to La Favorita Restaurant after 17 years, we welcome Antonietta - a loud and bold Italian eatery that serves a 'new look' neighborhood.

“The pizzeria brand lives on in our takeaway and home delivery businesses under our La Favorita Delivered, which continues to thrive in the city".

Studio So, an Edinburgh-based commercial interior design firm, was commissioned to create a new interior concept for Italian cooking with Antonietta on Leith Walk, and work is currently under way to completely transform the 140-seat restaurant space.

Michelle Ridley, director at Studio So said: “Antonietta's creative concept was born directly from ‘La Famiglia’.

"The strong family-orientated Italian culture and the deep bonds of family members.

"We want to stay true to the group's traditional family roots and warm Italian hospitality, while celebrating the much-loved Italian extroverted, passionate, and bold personality.”

Neptune warns on 'poorly' directed oil taxes

OIL and gas independent Neptune Energy has warned that new projects planned for the UK and elsewhere are at risk from “poorly targeted” windfall taxes.

Publishing third quarter results hours ahead of confirmation that windfall levies on extraction in the UK are set to rise from 25 to 35 per cent, Neptune chief executive Pete Jones said the company’s output is set to rise next year following more than $4 billion of investment since 2018.

​Edinburgh vertical farm firm creates 114 new jobs in US expansion

A SCOTTISH vertical farming pioneer has unveiled plans to further expand into the US, creating more than 100 jobs.

Intelligent Growth Solutions said it is to bid to grow in North America, with Loveland, Colorado, chosen as its US headquarters.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇