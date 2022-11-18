HURRICANE Energy has said it expects to pay around £4.2 million a year over the next three years in windfall taxes to the Government.
The West of Shetland oil pioneer's reckoning is despite the tax being increased on Thursday.
The business said that the changes to the levy, which increased the tax from 25% to 35% from the start of next year, would not cost it any more over the next two years than it has this year.
However, the company warned that this was an early estimate and is dependent on many things, including oil prices staying at current levels.
It said the windfall tax "will be a similar amount, but this is heavily dependent on the company's cost base at the time and the achieved level of revenue, driven by the price of oil".
Companies are able to offset a majority of the added tax if they invest in the North Sea.
Hurricane also said: "The formal sale process announced by the Company on 2 November 2022 is progressing, with multiple expressions of interest received from credible counterparties. The company will provide further updates in due course."
East Kilbride Shopping Centre in administration
THE owner of Scotland's largest undercover shopping and leisure destination has gone into administration.
Blair Nimmo and Alistair McAlinden of Interpath Advisory have been appointed joint administrators of Sapphire, owner of the East Kilbride Shopping Centre.
Glasgow-made alcoholic oat milk cocktail set for supermarket shelves
THE founder of Panther M*lk – an alcoholic oat milk cocktail made in Glasgow – plans to ramp up production and is targeting revenues of £1 million in 2023 following talks with major UK retailers.
Paul Crawford, who appeared on the BBC’s Dragons’ Den in March, aims to increase production volumes next year from hundreds of bottles per month to potentially tens of thousands in response to rising demand.
Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here