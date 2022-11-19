Scottish bar and restaurant group Buzzworks Holdings is offering up to £750 to “any members of the public” who make a successful recommendation of a friend to join the staff of its new Thirty Knots venue in South Queensferry.

Nicola Watt, head of people at Buzzworks Holdings, said: “We are delighted to open our refer a friend scheme for a limited time only. We believe this will provide a great incentive for attracting new team members and showcasing the development that’s possible when working at Buzzworks.”

Buzzworks has in recent times been expanding beyond its traditional Ayrshire base, and now has a portfolio of venues on the East Coast.

Buzzworks, a family business, employs more than 650 staff.

Ms Watt said: “With our growing portfolio of East Coast hospitality venues, we are committed to investing in new recruits and believe in remunerating those who have taken the time to share their recommendations with us.”

She added: "“Employee referrals are a successful part of our recruitment process and we look forward to hearing from our employees, loyal customers and people in the community on who they advocate for a role at Buzzworks.”

Buzzworks' venues include Scotts in Troon, Largs and South Queensferry, Vic’s & The Vine in Prestwick, Lido venues in Prestwick and Troon, The Tree House in Ayr, The Long House and The Duke in Kilmarnock, The Mill House in Stewarton, The Bridge Inn in Linlithgow, The Corner House in Kilwinning, The Coach House in Bridge of Weir, The Fox Troon and Herringbone in Edinburgh and North Berwick.