GERMAN hotel group Ruby is to open its first hotel in Scotland.
The Munich-based “lean luxury" hotel brand plans to open on Princes Street in Edinburgh.
The 300-bedroom hotel will form part of a £100 million seven-storey development by Hunter REIM that will also feature ground floor retail space and a rooftop bar. The site has most recently been home to fashion retailers Next and Zara.
The hotel, which has an initial public consultation to begin later this month and would be expected to open in 2025, would offer views to Edinburgh Castle.
The announcement means that all major vacant buildings on Princes Street are now in the process of being redeveloped to bring them back into productive use, said Invest in Edinburgh.
The development is expected to support over 250 jobs.
Julian Mors, Ruby development director, said: “The hotel market in Edinburgh has proven to be very robust in the past, shows sustainable growth and offers a lot of potential for our concept, especially in the affordable luxury segment.
“We are very excited to enter the Scottish market with this great project."
Andrew Moffat, Hunter REIM director, said: "We are delighted to be able to announce the next step in the regeneration of Princes Street with the announcement of a new Ruby hotel and associated retail development at 104-108 Princes Street.
“We believe we can deliver a significant improvement in the streetscape in Princes Street and, importantly, retain some retail space as part of the development."
