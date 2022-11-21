A SCOTTISH geologist has been included in the prestigious 100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining.

Rachael Paul, senior underground mine geologist at Scotgold, has won a place in the WIM 100 2022 edition, compiled by Women in Mining, which highlights the wealth of female talent within the global mining industry, celebrates their “above and beyond” contributions to the industry, and identifies role models for future generations.

Ms Paul has "worked tirelessly" to build geological systems at the Cononish Gold Mine, Tyndrum, Scotland, that have helped build the new mine into a cash-generative operation.

Judging criteria includes being a trailblazer and making positive and impactful changes so the industry can operate in a more safe, sustainable and inclusive way, a commitment to advocating and empowering those working in the mining industry and beyond, and perseverance in the face of adversity.

Ms Paul said: “By the means of mentoring, lectures, workshops and placements, more females will be encouraged to enter the industry and see it as a viable and exciting career choice.”

Phil Day, Scotgold chief executive, said: “We are proud to see Rachael recognised for her outstanding achievements within the mining industry. We hope her story will inspire future talent in Scotland and the UK, to choose careers in mining."

Stacy Hope, managing director at Women in Mining UK, said: "Rachael was selected as a WIM100 for her continuous enthusiasm for the mining sector, as well as for her work in educating and encouraging the next generation to become more involved in the industry."

Shares surge in owner of former Clydesdale Bank

VIRGIN Money, owner of the former Clydesdale Bank, saw its shares surge more than 10 per cent in early trading today after upgrading its earnings expectations for this year.

The bank, which merged with Glasgow-based Clydesdale in 2018, became the latest high street lender to underline the benefits from rising interest rates applied by the Bank of England in a bid to tame surging inflation.

​Chancellor’s Autumn Statement leaves ‘no room for business growth’

SCOTTISH entrepreneurs Lord Willie Haughey and Sir Tom Hunter have said that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Statement last week has done nothing to give small businesses hope.

Labour peer Lord Haughey, owner of City Facilities Management Holdings, speaking on the Go Radio Business Show with Hunter & Haughey, said: “I am bitterly disappointed with this Budget.

