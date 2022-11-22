ENTREPRENEUR Sir Brian Souter says he is “extremely concerned” about the long-term impact Covid-19 has had, and will continue to have, on “wider social, economic, and environmental structures”.
The Stagecoach co-founder, in the investment review of his family Souter Investments vehicle, writes that the “rise” of internet shopping and working from home has “changed the nature of our interactions, economic and social, with our town centres, our neighbours, and our colleagues”.
He also flags the “acute human suffering” of “many who are less fortunate”. Sir Brian writes that conditions for many are tough, “exacerbated by war, exploitation, the climate emergency, inequality, the lack of government support for the disadvantaged and, of course, Covid-19”.
Sir Brian meanwhile notes the private-equity-focused Souter Investments’ portfolio increased in value by 8% per annum over the 15 years to March 31, to be “270% higher in value than it would have been if we had invested solely in the UK stock market”.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Cat has critics’ tongues as SNP backing of Prestwick Airport pays off
Asked about performance in the year to March, Souter Investments said: “As the majority of our investments are private equity investments in specific unquoted companies that take an average of 5.5 years to mature we don’t measure performance on a [discrete] 12-months basis.”
It noted it had invested more than £500 million across 74 unquoted investments in the last 15 years, adding: “Our portfolio value is in excess of £500m.”
Software business LIKEZERO and carbon markets specialist Climate Impact Partners have been among the holdings added to Souter Investments’ portfolio in recent times.
Weighing the long-term effects of Covid-19, Sir Brian writes in the investment review: "Years of modal shift from the private car to sustainable public transport have reversed with implications for congestion and the environment as, for example, emissions from home deliveries present new challenges for cities and conurbations.
READ MORE: Brexit: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s astounding take is beyond unsettling
"Our young people have been badly affected by upheaval in childcare, in schools, colleges and universities. Our health and care services are at breaking point, attempting to cope with an ageing population as well as a backlog of cases post-Covid. Other changes may not yet be apparent or visible."
He adds: "These are not issues facing the UK alone. Few governments seem equipped to adapt, provide strong leadership or indeed a dynamic and deliverable vision for the future.
"But we are also living through the next stage of great technological advancement, with years of digital adoption accelerated into months because of the pandemic."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here