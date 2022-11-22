SPACE Solutions, a workplace design and management consultancy that has completed work for University of Glasgow and pet food firm Bella & Duke has hailed an increase in turnover and profit.

The firm said it has “achieved successful growth” for the year ended June, 30 2022. It reported an increase in turnover of 42% to £43m, and the firm’s year end profit was also strengthened at £1.65m, against £380,000 in 2021.

The strong performance by the group is the result of a positive year, seeing the business win significant project wins, and securing additional placements on 26 individual public sector frameworks.

The group has also completed work for high profile clients including design and build projects for Insights Dundee and Rosyth-based Bella & Duke as well as relocation moves for University of Glasgow, as well as others, throughout 2022.

The strong performance has enabled Space Solutions to reinvest in the business through team expansions and senior appointments.

Jim Mathieson, group managing director of Space Solutions, said: “2022 has been one of our most significant years of growth since the business began 25 years ago. Despite the impact of the global pandemic, and the current economic climate, the figures confirm the strength and resilience of our business.

“It’s clear that workplaces are changing to meet the needs of employees and sustainability targets, and that evolution is reflected in different workspaces being created by our expert teams.

“The increase in turnover has enabled us to continue reinvesting in teams across the business, and I am incredibly proud to see the dedication and hard work of our company’s employees reflected in an excellent set of results.”

Now in its 25th year, the business has offices located in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee and Livingston, and employs 198.

Danny Quinn: Why we need to acknowledge the UK’s energy is not all made equal

ELECTRICITY is a complex topic at the best of times. Last year, a YouGov survey found that around one-fifth of people in the UK do not understand how their energy bills are calculated. It’s not a stretch of the imagination to think that fewer still will know where their energy comes from and how it is generated.

The reality is that not all of our energy has the same carbon footprint associated with it – different parts of the country have different energy mixes. To capture that, the National Grid measures what it calls "carbon intensity", essentially a measure of how "clean" energy is at any given time. The more fossil fuels burned to produce that electricity, the more carbon-intense it is.

Tunnock's records a big leap in profits and sales

THOMAS Tunnock, the historic Scottish biscuit manufacturer, has reported a sharp rise in profits and turnover.

The Uddingston-based company, which makes and sells seven million of its famous caramel wafers every week, reported a pre-tax profit of nearly £5.5 million for the year ended February 26, new accounts filed at Companies House show.

