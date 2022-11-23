Commsworld reported a 20 per cent increase in turnover last year as the connectivity provider has continued to secure new high-profile contracts across Scotland.
Led by chief executive Steve Langmead, Edinburgh-based Commsworld has long-term contracts with various local authorities such as Glasgow City Council, City of Edinburgh, Renfrewshire Council and Scottish Borders. Earlier this year the firm further secured a £20 million framework agreement to provide digital connectivity services for North Lanarkshire Council.
Commsworld also provides network connectivity to the new £1 billion St James Quarter shopping centre in Edinburgh, and communication solutions to the HALO Enterprise and Innovation Centre in Kilmarnock.
Revenues during the year to the end of December 2021 came in at £24.1m, up from £20.6m previously, with gross profits rising by 60% to £7.5m. Mr Langmead said the company continued to grow both its core enterprise business and customer service base as it rode out the upheaval of the Covid pandemic.
He added that Commsworld has continued to develop partnerships with companies such as Netomnia and Neos Networks to give those in underserved areas enhanced broadband connectivity.
“This partnership success has been built thanks to our nationwide ultra-fast optical core network, which allows us to deliver transformative connectivity to areas the length and breadth of Britain,” Mr Langmead said.
“Through the network, in which we invested up to £10m, we can connect these areas to speeds of up to 10G now, and with scalability of up to 100G. By building capacity for the future we are transforming rural areas, villages, towns and cities right across the country.”
Set up more than 30 years ago by Ricky Nicol, Commsworld currently employs about 150 people.
