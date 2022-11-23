By Ian McConnell
Marubeni Corporation of Japan, part of a consortium developing a major wind farm off Scotland, has opened its first Scottish office.
Scottish Enterprise said Marubeni Europower’s investment in the Glasgow office would “allow the company to drive forward its work to support Scotland’s journey to net zero”.
Scottish Enterprise noted Marubeni was working with SSE Renewables and fund manager Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners to “develop what will become one of the world’s largest floating offshore wind farms off the east coast of Scotland”, as part of the ScotWind programme.
It noted the office opening followed a memorandum of understanding which Marubeni signed with Scottish Enterprise last year during the COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.
Tomoki Nishino, president and chief executive of Marubeni Europower, said: “We are delighted to have opened our office in Glasgow. Especially as a developer of the Scottish offshore wind project Ossian and green hydrogen project in Glasgow, it is extremely important for us to reach out to the stakeholders and citizens of Scotland and listen to their voices.
"Our members in Glasgow are proudly committed to contribute to achieving Scotland’s net zero ambitions by delivering these significant low carbon projects, together with our friends in Scotland.”
