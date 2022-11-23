TV chef Jimmy Lee has opened his third restaurant under the Salt & Chilli Oriental brand in Scotland.
Glasgow-based street food brand founder Mr Lee has unveiled the new premises over two floors in the southside of the city.
The Kilmarnock Road Cantonese restaurant, which also offers a “grab and go” service, has a capacity of 60 and includes a bar, street-style window seating, and mezzanine dining.
Mr Lee, of the BBC's Great British Menu, said: “This is our most exciting Salt and Chilli to date.
"From a takeaway concept in Partick to a marketplace restaurant at Edinburgh St James, our first stand-alone restaurant and bar location has opened in Glasgow Shawlands, a location recently named as one the coolest neighbourhoods in the world.
“It's a part of Glasgow buzzing with activity and a multicultural community at its heart and with the opening of Salt and Chilli Oriental Southside, I hope we add something new to the incredible amount of food and entertainment options the area has to offer residents and visitors alike.”
Following on from the success of the original site in Glasgow's West End, Salt and Chilli Oriental Edinburgh at St James Quarter and a pop-up venture in Glasgow Hamilton, Salt and Chilli Oriental Southside is the third permanent Scottish outlet for the award-winning chef's expanding brand.
Mr Lee is also the owner and head chef of the separate brand Cantonese Glasgow restaurant Lychee Oriental.
Boyd Legal acquires Fife firm Baird & Company
SCOTTISH law firm Boyd Legal has announced this morning its acquisition of Glenrothes-based Baird & Company, its second takeover this year.
The Baird team, including partners John McAndrews and Carolyn Bean, have joined Boyd, and will continue to service their portfolio of clients in the Fife area.
Hyspec Engineering wins UKSE funding
AYRSHIRE manufacturer Hyspec Engineering has received £500,000 of funding from UKSE, which supports businesses and communities affected by changes in the steel industry, as it prepares to increase its workforce.
Hyspec, a provider of sub-contract precision engineering in the oil and gas, defence, aerospace and renewables sectors, has recently secured a long-term, multi-million-pound contract with a key customer for new subsea exploration equipment.
