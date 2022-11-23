A SCOTTISH engineering group has hailed the launch of two specialist tooling systems for offshore wind installations, via Caley Ocean Systems.

Dundee-headquartered Pryme, said the systems were developed as part of Glasgow-based Caley’s collaboration with engineering design specialists Houlder, which covers a wide range of projects.

It said the tools have been launched to the global market, “furthering the company’s commitment to innovative engineering solutions for a net zero future”.

Its Pile Fixation Tool and PileProp are designed to support the installation of monopile and jacketed foundations for offshore wind, by providing a localised, rigid deflection constraint - and in the case of the PileProp system independent of vessel interaction or station - prior to the critical process of securing the foundations.

PFT has been used to support DEME with the foundation installation on the St Nazaire offshore windfarm in the Bay of Biscay.

PileProp is currently being deployed in support of foundation installation work on St Brieuc offshore windfarm off France, with Caley’s client, Ailes Marines, being the developer.

The group is described as “an innovative engineering collective that designs, creates and delivers solutions to diverse global industrial markets”.

Kerrie Murray, chief executive at Pryme Group, said the collective is “dedicated to developing the tools, technology and equipment for the energy transition”.

He said: “Our offshore wind capabilities have been significantly bolstered by these two innovative solutions, successfully operating in the field, and we are eager to work with existing and prospective partners to implement them across the world.

“We are dedicated to delivering solutions along with our partners to support current and future rapid growth opportunities within the offshore wind market.”

The group comprises five businesses with a total of 260 staff operating over 12 sites across the UK. Each business operates under its own brand name as part of the Pryme Group.

'World class' walkable city centre will create no-go zone for cars in Glasgow

GLASGOW will have a 'world-class' walkable city centre under ambitious plans by Scotland's largest local authority.

A 'people first zone' will be created giving pedestrians and cyclists priority over cars as part of an overall plan to cut pollution, increase active travel and boost retail.

​Stuart Patrick: Hopeful path for Glasgow to follow

IT seems fair to say that a consensus has been reached that our current economic circumstances are grim.

It was cheering then to hear the Leader of Glasgow City Council, Susan Aitken, set out a more optimistic path at Glasgow’s 24th State of the City Economy Conference last week. Unfortunately, it comes at a time of undeniably unpleasant context.

