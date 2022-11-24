By Ian McConnell

CALTECH Lifts says a new £1.37m high-rise lift-replacement project for Dundee City Council will help it towards its goals of achieving £4 million of annual revenue by next October and moving to larger premises in the City of Discovery.

The Dundee family firm began work recently on the project to replace eight ageing lifts in multi-storey flats at Dallfield Court, Hilltown Court, Tulloch Court and Bonnethill Court in the Hilltown area.

A remote monitoring system in the new lifts will allow Caltech to carry out preventative maintenance before occurrence of a breakdown during the warranty period. After that, the council’s lift team will be able to do the same using the lift software, the firm noted.

Caltech, run by brothers Andrew and Fraser Renwick, was awarded the contract in May after a competitive tender process and expects to complete the project in early 2024.

Dundee City Council is one of several public sector clients of Caltech, which also works for local authorities in Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, Angus, West Lothian, Perth and Kinross, and East Lothian.