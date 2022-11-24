WORK is under way on David Lloyd Leisure’s new gym at Shawfair in Midlothian, which is expected to create up to 75 jobs.
Construction began last month on the club, which will feature a “100-plus station gym” and will also include spa facilities. The David Lloyd Edinburgh Shawfair venue is due to open next summer.
The development phase is expected to generate more than £4 million for local subcontractors and other companies and generate between 50 and 60 construction jobs.
Michelle Chambers-Cran, regional manager at David Lloyd Leisure, said: “We are excited to be starting work on David Lloyd Edinburgh Shawfair and to be one step closer to bringing this new family-friendly leisure destination to life next summer.
“We know that people of all generations will relish what the club has to offer, from the state-of-the-art gym, racquet and spa facilities to the clubroom and children’s activities.”
She added: “Our philosophy is to create incredible health and wellness spaces where family and friends can spend quality time together.
“We look forward to engaging with the local community as the development takes shape over the coming months.”
