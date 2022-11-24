Kingsbarns Distillery in Fife has responded to the cost-of-living crisis with the introduction of a ‘pay what you like’ tour.

The distillery, owned by the Wemyss family, is dropping the usual £12 admission fee for its Sunday 10.30am tour. Instead, visitors can access the pay what you like tour after accessing a discount code on the Kingsbarns website and can decide after attending whether they would like to contribute to the cost – but only if they wish to.

Peter Holroyd, distillery manager at Kingsbarns, which released its first single malt whisky in 2019, said: “There’s no denying that this has been a tough year financially for so many people and things are expected to get worse as we approach Christmas. Therefore, we wanted to ensure our award-winning distillery was accessible to everyone and provide a fun day out for locals and tourists alike.

READ MORE: Scottish firms show caring side as UK Government fails to step up

“We hope our pay what you like tours will encourage those who may not have considered a distillery tour before, to visit us, to see what we are all about, try our whisky, and enjoy passing some time in our lovely visitor centre.”

Visitors to Kingsbarns have the opportunity to learn more about the history and heritage of the brand at the site’s exhibition space, before being given a guided tour of the distillery, where information is provided on how the whisky is made and matured. The tour ends in one of the Kingsbarns tasting rooms, where each guest receives two complimentary samples of the single malts produced at the distillery, including the award-winning Dream to Dram.

The promotional offer runs until the end of March.

Earlier this week, hospitality group Manorview revealed it was freezing the price of food and drink across its nine bars and restaurants to help customers with the cost-of-living crisis. The company, which runs The Lowland at Lynnhurst Hotel in Johnstone, The Commercial in Wishaw, and The Torrance in East Kilbride, said it was also increasing the pay of all 560 of its staff.Kingsbarns Distillery in Fife has responded to the cost-of-living crisis with the introduction of a ‘pay what you like’ tour.

The distillery, owned by the Wemyss family, is dropping the usual £12 admission fee for its Sunday 10.30am tour. Instead, visitors can access the pay what you like tour after accessing a discount code on the Kingsbarns website and can decide after attending whether they would like to contribute to the cost – but only if they wish to.

Peter Holroyd, distillery manager at Kingsbarns, which released its first single malt whisky in 2019, said: “There’s no denying that this has been a tough year financially for so many people and things are expected to get worse as we approach Christmas. Therefore, we wanted to ensure our award-winning distillery was accessible to everyone and provide a fun day out for locals and tourists alike.

“We hope our pay what you like tours will encourage those who may not have considered a distillery tour before, to visit us, to see what we are all about, try our whisky, and enjoy passing some time in our lovely visitor centre.”

Visitors to Kingsbarns have the opportunity to learn more about the history and heritage of the brand at the site’s exhibition space, before being given a guided tour of the distillery, where information is provided on how the whisky is made and matured. The tour ends in one of the Kingsbarns tasting rooms, where each guest receives two complimentary samples of the single malts produced at the distillery, including the award-winning Dream to Dram.

The promotional offer runs until the end of March.

Earlier this week, hospitality group Manorview revealed it was freezing the price of food and drink across its nine bars and restaurants to help customers with the cost-of-living crisis. The company, which runs The Lowland at Lynnhurst Hotel in Johnstone, The Commercial in Wishaw, and The Torrance in East Kilbride, said it was also increasing the pay of all 560 of its staff.