THE first designs of the new shopping centre and waterfront community in the Scottish capital set out a “new destination with a rich local history”, the developer said.
Statements prepared by Keppie Design Ltd as part of the detailed planning application for the second phase of the redevelopment of Ocean Terminal by the Ambassador Group describe the new neighbourhood and the move to secure the facility’s future.
The Scottish developer of the £250m project to partially demolish and redevelop the 20-year-old shopping centre will also bring 580 new homes.
The statement reads: “The project proposes Phase 2 of the re-imaging of the failing retail centre, tailoring its footprint to respond to current retail trends, securing its future retention and operation as a key local amenity and introducing a residential-led, mixed-use neighbourhood.
“Together with the re-imagined retail centre, high-quality public realm spaces, activated by commercial ground floor activity, will create a safe, vibrant neighbourhood and new waterfront destination for the wider community, with a sense of place that resonates with the rich local history.
“Opening up access to the waterfront and the Royal Yacht Britannia via an extension to Ocean Drive, the project will re-connect the new neighbourhood back to Leith, in turn, offering direct access to the waterfront for all."
The document also states: “The submission marks the culmination of a 16-month pre-application consultation process with the City of Edinburgh Council and key project stakeholders, including two public consultation events.
"Led by Turley planning, the consultation process has ensured that the scheme has continually been informed by and tested against policy guidance and legislation, ensuring that long-term sustainability and the principles of an exemplar 20-minute neighbourhood at the project's core.”
The developer also said the proposals “in conjunction with the existing centre works will support the retention of over 600 jobs and create new roles within the centre and expanding local area”.
The report includes a range of impressions of the site.
