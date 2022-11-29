Prime sheep prices have rebounded from a season-to-date low in October, according to the latest market commentary from Quality Meat Scotland (QMS).

QMS market intelligence manager Iain Macdonald says prices rose from 220p/kg in late October, to average 241p/kg at Scottish marts in the week ending November 9. With more lambs reaching the market in the fortnight since, prices have settled around this level, averaging 241p/kg and 240p/kg respectively in the weeks to November 16 and 23.

Across Great Britain as a whole, the second and third weeks of November have seen the largest weekly volumes of finished lambs since the week before Eid al-Adha in July. Over the fortnight, numbers were 13% higher than the weekly average over the previous quarter and matched year-earlier levels after trailing in 12 of the previous 13 weeks.

Mr Macdonald said: “Placing current market conditions into some context, the average price of 241p/kg so far in November at Scottish marts is the highest since mid-August. However, it has left prices lagging more than 10% behind the seasonal records of late 2021...Market prices have continued to hold nearly 20% above the five-year average, with prices trading around 170p/kg in 2017 and 2018, rising to 190p/kg in 2019 and 210p/kg in 2020.”

Market round-up

Harrison and Heatherington Ltd sold 158 clean cattle, 64 cast cows, 1921 prime lambs and 783 cast sheep at St Boswells yesterday. This included 78 prime show cattle with bullocks averaging 282p and heifers averaging 294p. Overall, 54 beef-bred, prime bullocks sold to 335p/kg to average 273p (+7p), while 101 heifers peaked at 556p and averaged 278p (-4p). Three young bulls sold to 192p and averaged 190p. Cast cows sold to 259p and £2134 to average 185p (+10p). Prime lambs sold to £159 for Texel lambs and 300p for Beltex to average £112 or 250p (+2p) overall. Cast sheep averaged £84 (+£18) overall and peaked at £249 for a Texel ewe. Heavy ewes averaged £121, while light ewes sold to £111 for Cheviots to average £69.

Messrs Craig Wilson Ltd sold 2232 prime lambs and 996 cast sheep at Ayr yesterday. Heavy lambs were a similar trade on the week with export types considerably dearer. Top prices were £148 for a single Texel and 302p for a pen of Texels. The prime lambs averaged 248p (+6p) or £108 (n/c). It was a large show of cast sheep that sold on a dearer trade for all classes. Top price was £298 for a pair of Texel ewes. Blackface ewes peaked at £88 on two occasions and tups sold to £228 for a Beltex.