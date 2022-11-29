UPDATED plans for the redevelopment of a former nightclub in Glasgow are being brought forward for public scrutiny.

People are to be given their say on the latest proposals for the redevelopment of the former Archaos nightclub site in Queen Street at a public viewing.

Real estate investor CA Ventures said the scheme will deliver a high-quality, purpose-built, managed student accommodation on "what is currently a derelict and highly complex site".

It will provide 230 beds and “active ground floor uses”, which may include retail or commercial uses.

The site from above (Image: CA Ventures)

The consultation event will be held on Thursday, December 1, between 2pm-6pm, at the former Bowery Bar on Queen Street which neighbours the nightclub. It follows earlier feedback.

The developer said Archaos closed its doors in 2007 and has lain vacant since, adding it is in “extremely poor condition and does not offer sufficient floor area or a suitable internal layout to provide a viable development opportunity for commercial or residential use”.

A representative from CA Ventures said: “We envisage this site as a perfect opportunity to add to the vibrant community of students currently living in central Glasgow, benefitting local shops.”

