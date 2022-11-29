A DISTRIBUTION firm has expanded the reach of its last-mile electric delivery fleet.

M&H Carriers claims it was the first to introduce electric vehicles to its fleet in the Highlands in 2021, and has now spread these vehicles across three sites to provide further geographic EV coverage.

It has introduced a further MAN eTGE e-van to the fleet operating from its Fort William satellite depot, joining nine others providing last-mile deliveries in Inverness and Elgin.

Fraser MacLean, managing director, said: “Operationally, the electric vans have exceeded our expectations and – as range and technology improves – we are fully committed to EVs becoming a much bigger part of our operation.

“Many will cite initial outlay or infrastructure as a barrier to electrification, however we have proved that it is possible to introduce EVs in some of the remotest parts of the UK. And we’re looking at how we can expand this into more of our urban delivery areas, too.

“So, really, there’s no excuse for other businesses not to follow suit.”

Each MAN eTGC e-van boasts a range of up to 130km per charge.

M&H Carriers works with businesses, private individuals and commercial multicarrier networks like DHL, DX and Pallet Track.

Care companies warn on staff

Companies providing care services have warned MSPs they are facing a “mass exodus” of staff amid unprecedented pressures on their workforce.

A group of care companies and other organisations said many care workers were leaving the sector for jobs elsewhere.

​​From November 21 to November 30 2022 the Herald is running a Black Friday subscription offer which provides full access to our unrivalled coverage of news that matters for just £1. To find out more visit: