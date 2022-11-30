SCOTTISH podcast production company The Big Light has taken on new studio and office space in Glasgow as it targets commercial expansion.

The new state-of-the-art recording studio, editing suite, and production office will allow the company to expand its original content output as well as opening up commissioned podcast revenue streams.

Founded in 2020 by broadcaster Janice Forsyth and producer Fiona White, The Big Light has moved in with one of the country’s leading creative marketing agencies, Frame, at its headquarters in Glasgow’s Pacific Quay.

An award-winning, end-to-end producer, publisher and distributor of premium on-demand audio content, The Big Light has made podcasts for commercial clients including BBC Sounds, Spotify, and The National Trust.

It also creates original podcasts for its independent network including popular weekly shows such as TalkMedia with Stuart Cosgrove and Professor Eamonn O’Neill; Blethered with Sean McDonald; and Talking Derry Girls.

The Big Light’s podcasts attract around 150,000 listeners every month from more than 50 countries worldwide.

The company is backed by high-profile investors from the Scottish cultural scene including Ian Rankin, Val McDermid, and Simple Minds’ Jim Kerr and Charlie Burchill.

Fiona White, co-founder and chief executive of The Big Light, said: “Podcasting is the fastest growing sector in digital media and having our brand new studio space in the heart of Scotland’s media district will allow us to capitalise on that opportunity.

“Janice and I set up The Big Light in early 2020, so much of our production has – by necessity – been remote. Thanks to our incredible network of podcasters, we’ve enjoyed continued growth and now we hope to take it even further.

“It’s fantastic to be up and running in our new space which will allow us to build out our commercial capability. Sharing a space with Frame’s team of 70 specialists from PR, advertising, design, content and digital media will also help us to unlock new creative opportunities.”

Jim Kerr, singer with Simple Minds and investor in The Big Light, said: “We are huge fans of both the rapidly growing podcast medium and the very impressive team involved - we believe the opportunity to support The Big Light as it inevitably climbs from one level of success to the next is not to be missed.”

Writer Val McDermid said: “In these tough times, it's vital to have independent voices, particularly here in Scotland, and particularly from the arts.

“We all need nourishment for our souls, and it's the promise of that which has made me want to be part of The Big Light journey.”

Writer Sir Ian Rankin said: “I don’t suppose John Rebus is much into podcasts - though these days who knows? But to me it’s a vibrant can-do medium with a lot to say. (And I should add that both John and I are long-time Janice Forsyth fanboys). So three cheers and bunnets hurled high for The Big Light!”

Specialist facility opens to speed up innovation in new medicines

Global pharmaceutical representatives are gathering today in Renfrewshire for the official opening of a new £26 million facility dedicated to speeding up development and manufacturing of new medicines.

The Medicines Manufacturing Innovation Centre is the eighth in a string of such facilities across the UK operated by technology innovation catalyst CPI, and its first in Scotland. The operation officially launches with 60 scientists, engineers and technicians on the payroll, with plans for that to rise to more than 100.

​Aberdeen engineering group Wood to create 300 jobs

WOOD has said it expects oil and gas to remain a core business as it targets growth in low carbon energy markets and plans to increase North Sea workforce numbers by 300 amid increased activity in the area.

However, the Aberdeen-based engineering giant saw its shares plunge around 15 per cent after the company indicated that profits will be lower than expected next year and that shareholders may face a wait for payouts.

Read the full story

​​LAST DAY! The Herald is running a Black Friday subscription offer which provides full access to our unrivalled coverage of news that matters for just £1. To find out more visit: