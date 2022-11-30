All secondary schools in East Ayrshire will shut next Wednesday amid planned strike action by teachers.

Almost all schools across Scotland were shut last week thanks to industrial action by members of the country's largest education union EIS.

The SSTA and NASUWT unions had also voted for strike action on December 7 and East Ayrshire Council has stated that secondary schools will be shut on that day.

Kilmarnock's Park School for pupils with additional support needs will also be shut, but the council hopes to keep primary schools open.

The unions will strike next Wednesday and Thursday, targeting different council areas on different days.

So far East Ayrshire Council is the first to announce its plans for the strike days.

Strike areas for December 7

Argyll and Bute; Dumfries and Galloway; East Ayrshire; East Dunbartonshire; East Renfrewshire; Eilean Siar; City of Glasgow; Highland; Inverclyde; North Ayrshire; North Lanarkshire; Orkney; Renfrewshire; Shetland; South Ayrshire; South Lanarkshire; West Dunbartonshire

Strike areas for December 8

City of Aberdeen; Angus; Aberdeenshire; Clackmannanshire; Dundee City; City of Edinburgh; East Lothian; Falkirk; Fife; Midlothian; Moray; Perth and Kinross; Scottish Borders; Stirling; West Lothian

