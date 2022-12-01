International law firm Addleshaw Goddard has appointed partner Alan Shanks, who specialises in the energy sector, as the new head of its Scottish operations.
Mr Shanks, who currently heads the firm’s finance and projects team north of the Border with a focus on transactions in the energy sector, takes over leadership of the Scottish operations from fellow partner David Kirchin today.
Addleshaw Goddard has offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen.
The firm, which has a total of 16 offices globally, established a presence in Scotland when it merged with Scottish firm HBJ in 2017. Addleshaw Goddard noted it had since doubled its turnover in Scotland with five consecutive years of double-digit-percentage income growth.
Mr Shanks said: “I’m excited to be taking up this position and getting the opportunity, along with my colleagues, to drive forward the next stage of Addleshaw Goddard’s development in Scotland."
The new head of the Scottish operation played a central role in the merger which brought Addleshaw Goddard to Scotland, having been with HBJ since 1998.
He will combine his new role with his existing work, which sees him specialise in financing, acquisitions and disposals, and joint ventures for clients in the energy sector, and act for a wide range of corporate clients and financial institutions in the UK and internationally, Addleshaw Goddard noted.
John Joyce, Addleshaw Goddard’s managing partner, said: “Under David’s direction we have materially grown the scale, scope and profile of Addleshaw Goddard in Scotland over a relatively short period.”
Addleshaw Goddard said Mr Kirchin would "remain a key figure in the corporate team in Scotland and "be one of a number of former HBJ partners in a senior firm-wide position at the firm" when he becomes divisional managing partner for corporate and commercial in the new year.
Mr Joyce said: "Alan is such a well-respected partner, within Addleshaw Goddard, the profession and the wider market, and his profile and experience made him the perfect choice to take over the mantle from David Kirchin."
