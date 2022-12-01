A COMMUNITY wet-led pub near a historic site has been brought to market by specialist agents.

Drysdale & Company, a hospitality sector-focused agency, is offering the purchase of The Borestone Bar in Stirling, a “solid freehold, traditional lock-up pub”.

The pub and a three-bedroom flat on the first floor are available for the asking price of £450,000.

The property which includes a lounge and public bars sits at the junction of Glasgow Road and Bannockburn Road in the St Ninians area of Stirling.

The surrounding area is densely populated with a retail parade immediately opposite, "meaning steady footfall for the public house, coupled with very limited competition from other hostelries”.

Currently let to an experienced operator, Bannockburn Pub Company Ltd, with a new four-year lease signed in January 2022 - landlord only option to extend for a further five years - with the flat let to a third party, The Borestone Bar has a total annual income of £63,000, with the asking price reflecting a gross yield of 14%.

The Borestone Bar sits at a crossroads (Image: Drysdale)

“This is a fantastic opportunity for an investor to acquire The Borestone Bar, a popular community wet-led pub in a strong location,” said Stuart Drysdale. “Interested parties will be supplied with plenty of financial information on the performance of this established business, with the main details being the annual rental income of £30,900 (£24,000 pub and £575 p.c.m flat), with the landlord’s annual barrelage discount circa £32,000 (2022 MAT 285 draught barrels).”

The flat is accessed from the rear of the property via an internal staircase.

Borestone is reputed to be linked to where Robert the Bruce raised his standard before the battle of Bannockburn in 1314.

Edinburgh International Film Festival: Screen Scotland acquires rights

SCREEN Scotland has announced that it has purchased the intellectual property rights to the Edinburgh International Film Festival.

The national body that drives the development of the Scottish film and TV industry has acquired the rights from administrators for the Centre for the Moving Image (CMI), the charity that previously ran the festival.

Joules Edinburgh to close with immediate effect

UPMARKET retailer Joules is closing its store in Edinburgh's George Street with immediate effect following a deal to save the majority of the business from going bust.

Administrators at Interpath Advisory have brokered the sale of approximately 100 Joules stores to a newly-formed joint venture between retailing giant Next and Tom Joule, the founder of Joules.

