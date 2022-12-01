A COMMUNITY wet-led pub near a historic site has been brought to market by specialist agents.
Drysdale & Company, a hospitality sector-focused agency, is offering the purchase of The Borestone Bar in Stirling, a “solid freehold, traditional lock-up pub”.
The pub and a three-bedroom flat on the first floor are available for the asking price of £450,000.
The property which includes a lounge and public bars sits at the junction of Glasgow Road and Bannockburn Road in the St Ninians area of Stirling.
The surrounding area is densely populated with a retail parade immediately opposite, "meaning steady footfall for the public house, coupled with very limited competition from other hostelries”.
Currently let to an experienced operator, Bannockburn Pub Company Ltd, with a new four-year lease signed in January 2022 - landlord only option to extend for a further five years - with the flat let to a third party, The Borestone Bar has a total annual income of £63,000, with the asking price reflecting a gross yield of 14%.
“This is a fantastic opportunity for an investor to acquire The Borestone Bar, a popular community wet-led pub in a strong location,” said Stuart Drysdale. “Interested parties will be supplied with plenty of financial information on the performance of this established business, with the main details being the annual rental income of £30,900 (£24,000 pub and £575 p.c.m flat), with the landlord’s annual barrelage discount circa £32,000 (2022 MAT 285 draught barrels).”
The flat is accessed from the rear of the property via an internal staircase.
Borestone is reputed to be linked to where Robert the Bruce raised his standard before the battle of Bannockburn in 1314.
Edinburgh International Film Festival: Screen Scotland acquires rights
SCREEN Scotland has announced that it has purchased the intellectual property rights to the Edinburgh International Film Festival.
The national body that drives the development of the Scottish film and TV industry has acquired the rights from administrators for the Centre for the Moving Image (CMI), the charity that previously ran the festival.
Joules Edinburgh to close with immediate effect
UPMARKET retailer Joules is closing its store in Edinburgh's George Street with immediate effect following a deal to save the majority of the business from going bust.
Administrators at Interpath Advisory have brokered the sale of approximately 100 Joules stores to a newly-formed joint venture between retailing giant Next and Tom Joule, the founder of Joules.
Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here