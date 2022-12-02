Retailing giant Next has teamed up with the founder of collapsed fashion chain Joules to rescue it from administration in a deal that will save about 100 shops and approximately 1,450 jobs.
Administrators at Interpath Advisory have brokered the sale after Next reportedly submitted a last-minute £41 million bid in the early hours of Thursday morning. Next has taken a 74 per cent stake, with founder Tom Joule taking the remaining 26%.
However, 19 stores are not part of the transaction and will close with immediate effect with the loss of 133 jobs. Among those closing down is the Joules shop in Edinburgh's George Street, one of the group's nine stores in Scotland.
READ MORE: Scottish jobs at risk as retailer Joules on brink of failure
Will Wright, head of restructuring at Interpath Advisory and joint administrator, said: “Following a highly competitive process, we are pleased to have concluded this transaction which secures the future of this great British brand, as well as safeguarding a significant number of jobs.
"To have achieved this in such a short timetable is testament to the support we’ve received from employees, suppliers and other key stakeholders throughout the administration process, so we’d like to express our profound thanks to everyone involved.”
READ MORE: Cracks appear at major retailers as winter loom
Will Wright, Ryan Grant and Chris Pole from Interpath Advisory were appointed joint administrators last month after Joules failed to secure emergency funding. Best known for its jackets and patterned wellington boots, trading at Joules fell short of expectations during the 11 weeks to October 30 as the mild start to winter exacerbated tough trading conditions amid the economic downturn.
Joules’ website will be switched over to Next’s Total Platform operation, which already provides services for brands such as Gap and Victoria’s Secret. As part of the deal, Next has also purchased the Joules head office in Market Harborough, Leicestershire.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here