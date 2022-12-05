The man hailed by Sir Tom Hunter as “the best business leader I’ve ever come across”, has revealed one secret of his success: the humble Scots pine tree.
Speaking on the Go Radio Business Show, Bob Keiller CBE described how he steered the creation of PSN by completing a multi-million pound management buyout in 2006.
“We started thinking about how we raise the money and explain what this business opportunity is to people who don’t know the business, don’t know me, don’t know the sector. So I told them a story about having the opportunity to take a small Scots pine from the middle of a forest of giant redwood trees . . . and letting it grow in some space.
“When we went to refund the finance, distribute it, I told the same story to a gathering of 120 people down in London. And they’re all sitting with their eyes closed, imagining themselves now walking through a forest of giant redwood trees . . . and I’m thinking: ‘I really hope they get this!’.”
Sir Tom was keen to discover where Keiller had found his stride. He asked the Borders-born businessman: “How do you build your team? How do you get the talent to do that?”
Keiller recalled: “Well, I remember Alasdair Gardner from the Bank of Scotland standing with a flip chart and it was like that scene from Father Ted where Ted is explaining to Dougal the principle of perspective using toy cows. And he is saying: ‘No, Dougal, these are small, but the ones out there are far away!’
“That’s what it was like for me. I was asking: ‘What do you mean by mezzanine finance? What is it? What do you mean by leverage?
“I was picking up on all the different things until I finally got it. So you’re borrowing that money and that money’s at risk and that money’s not at risk. I’ve got it sorted out now but the language was completely opaque to me at the time.”
In the years since, Keiller has gone on to set up the consultancy AB15 to give entrepreneurs access to his experience. Sir Tom told him: “Thanks for giving back to entrepreneurs. You do a great job. It’s unsung but it’s absolutely appreciated.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here