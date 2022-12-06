By Scott Wright
NORTH Sea-focused Serica Energy saw its shares fall by more than nine per cent after it said drilling on the North Eigg exploration well had “not delivered the result we had hoped for”, while raising the prospect of directing investment outside the UK following the extension of the windfall tax.
Serica, which operates the Bruce, Keith and Rhum producing assets, told investors that although initial analysis indicates hydrocarbons had been encountered on the well, commercial quantities have not yet been established.
The company intends to suspend the well while it investigates whether it can better evaluate the volumes of hydrocarbons in the new discovery via a future sidetrack location.
Although final well costs will not be known until after the rig is off hire, Serica said it is likely that the net after-tax cost of the well to the company will be around £3 million.
Serica pledged to continue to invest in its assets to maintain production levels and provide jobs, highlighting its role in protecting energy security and reducing reliance on higher carbon intensity imports.
It warned the recent extension of the windfall tax on the huge profits oil and gas companies have been making in the wake of Russia’s war on Ukraine would make it “challenging” for the industry to invest in new longer-term projects on the UK Continental Shelf. But it said it remains committed to expanding its portfolio through mergers and acquisitions.
Chief executive Mitch Flegg said Serica would “continue to selectively review new potential projects to maintain our North Sea presence whilst also seeking greater clarity and stability on the taxation regime”.
He said: “While we believe in the importance of the UK oil and gas sector, we are now considering opportunities in other countries alongside those in the UK as we continue to seek to expand our portfolio and create value for all of our stakeholders.”
Shares closed down 27.5p at 289.5p.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here