Scottish promoter Regular Music has been acquired by German promoter, venue operator and ticketing conglomerate Deutsche Entertainment AG (DEAG).
The deal, through DEAG’s UK subsidiary Kilimanjaro Group, sees DEAG continue to increase its international promoter network.
Regular Music CEO Mark Mackie will remain a shareholder in the company and will continue to manage the company in the long term.
The Edinburgh-based promoter has staged concerts in Scotland by the likes of Oasis, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Stereophonics and Lana Del Ray. It also produces the award-winning annual Summer Nights at the Bandstand series of concerts in Glasgow each July/August.
DEAG’s UK subsidiary Kilimanjaro Group already owns and operates Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival near Inverness, with the acquisition of Regular helping to add significantly to the Group’s footprint in Scotland.
The acquisition of Regular Music by DEAG will see the Belladrum Inverness office and Regular Music’s Edinburgh office liaise extensively together.
Prof. Peter L.H. Schwenkow, CEO of DEAG: “We admire the achievements of Mark with Regular Music in Scotland and are excited about the opportunity to support the business in the future whilst creating synergies between all of our UK companies including Belladrum.
“Deag’s success is based on entrepreneurship and Mark will be a valued addition to our group of entrepreneus. DEAG‘s presence in the UK and Ireland will be significantly strengthened through this new partnership and it fits extremely well with our strategy to further grow our business in our core markets.”
CEO of Regular, Mark Mackie, said he is looking forward to collaborating with one of Europe’s largest events companies: “Lots of my agent friends have been telling me for years I needed more of a global presence but until I met with DEAG I had never felt comfortable enough with anyone to form such a partnership.
“However, it’s clear that DEAG care deeply about local identity and autonomy and with Stuart Galbraith and his team at Kili it has been proven to work so I’m delighted to be joining up with a like minded group of people moving forward.”
