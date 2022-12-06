UP to 575 jobs are to be created at a new space research and development facility and satellite factory in Scotland.

Phoenix-based Mangata Networks, described as an innovative satellite-enabled cloud services company, has said Ayrshire will be the location for its R&D activities as well as satellite manufacturing, space systems and core network operations.

It said that, over the next few years, new jobs will be created at a state-of-the-art engineering and operations hub for satellite manufacturing and operations at the Prestwick International Aerospace Park.

The hub is supported by a funding and assistance package from public sector partners totalling over £83.7 million from Scottish Enterprise, Scottish Government, UK Government and South Ayrshire Council.

It includes £54.5 million from Scottish Enterprise and £29.2 million from the Ayrshire Growth Deal provided on commercial, not grant, terms that will see this funding repaid over the next 15 years.

John Swinney, Deputy First Minister of Scotland, said: “The fact that Mangata has chosen to base its new satellite manufacturing facility in Ayrshire is a huge boost for the region, for the space and manufacturing sectors, and for Scotland as a whole.

“As well as the substantial, high-skilled job opportunities, this will open up new pathways for the satellite manufacturing supply chain and help position Scotland as a leading centre for space and manufacturing innovation, while supporting the aims of our space strategy.”

Brian Holz, chief executive of Mangata Networks, said: “Scotland, Ayrshire, the local regions, and the UK have expressed a lot of confidence in our system and mission.

"This factory will be a key enabler, allowing us to scale and deliver cost-effective space technology into markets that really need it.”

Adrian Gillespie, chief executive of Scottish Enterprise, said: “This investment has the potential to be a real game-changer in helping unlock economic opportunities from the global commercial space sector."

Mangata’s new facility will produce and test more than 24 satellites every three months.

Construction will begin in early 2023 with manufacturing and operations teams set to move in from late 2024.

