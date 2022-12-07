MARSTON’S has hailed a World Cup boost and encouraging Christmas bookings as it posted a swing to profit in the last year.
The pub giant said it is “well-placed to meet challenging market conditions” cost-of-living pressures and part of the year being disrupted by Covid.
The company, which operates around 1,500 pubs across the UK, said it saw sales leap by 50 per cent during England’s first two World Cup games compared with the same period in 2021.
As it prepares for its first Christmas without trading restrictions in three years, Marston’s posted an underlying pre-tax profit of £27.7 million in the year to October 1, following a loss of £101.3m the year before.
Andrew Andrea, Marston’s chief executive, also said trading has been positive in recent weeks.
The firm said full-year like-for-like sales were 99% of 2019 figures despite the previous Omicron-hit Christmas trading period, drink sales continued to outperform food sales “demonstrating trading resilience”, and in the final ten weeks like-for-like sales were up 3% on 2019 and 4% set against 2021.
It also reported an increase in pub operating profit to £115.4m from £5.7m.
“Current trading to the end of November has been positive with encouraging levels of Christmas bookings as we look forward to the first-restriction free festive period in three years,” said Mr Andrea. “Additionally, the World Cup has benefited trading, delivering like-for-like drink sales of around 50% growth for the home team games.”
Marston’s highlighted that overall like-for-like sales across its managed and franchised pubs have been up 6.8% in the last eight weeks, compared with pre-pandemic levels from 2019.
It said this momentum is building towards Christmas, with bookings for the festive period also above 2019 levels.
The firm, which employs 600 in Scotland and has 22 pubs north of the Border, said higher sales were complemented by efforts to offset inflation costs.
Mr Andrea also told the City: “I am pleased to report a strong performance over the last 12 months evidenced by a doubling of revenue growth, a return to profit and steady progress with our debt reduction strategy.
“Whilst uncertainty remains, Marston’s remains well financed and in great shape to weather the challenges ahead with the right formula, the right strategy and the right team to continue to make progress and deliver shareholder value.”
He said that “demand for our predominantly community-based pubs continues to be encouraging despite ongoing macro uncertainty and our estate is well-placed to benefit from changing patterns in consumer behaviour”.
The pub company also said: “We remain cognisant of the current macroeconomic environment with the cost-of-living crisis, the impact of the conflict in Ukraine and the resulting challenges this brings in respect of cost inflation and the potential impact on disposable income, as well as potential supply issues.
"However, pubs have demonstrated their resilience time and time again and, to date, there is little in our trading performance to suggest that there has been a change to consumer behaviour, our guests still want to go out and have an affordable treat in a Marston’s pub.”
Russ Mould, AJ Bell investment director, said: “Shareholders have a return to profit to toast at Marston’s but the pub chain still faces several challenges as it looks to end 2022 on a high note.
“Not least the potential impact of further rail strikes which could lead to cancellations for Christmas parties and people socialising at home rather than struggling with a transport conundrum.
“Marston’s may enjoy some benefit from people feeling too strapped to dine in a fancy restaurant but still keen to go out for a meal with friends and opting for some pub grub instead.”
The firm saw its shares lift higher on Tuesday morning, but closed marginally down, 1.29%, or 0.5p, at 38.2p.
Read more:
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here