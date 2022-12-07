A legal business that was founded in 1769 has named its first female head.

Multinational law firm Pinsent Masons has announced that Scottish litigator Laura Cameron will succeed John Cleland as managing partner with effect from May next year.

During her 28 years at the firm, Glasgow-based Ms Cameron has had significant influence in shaping the business through leadership roles on the firm’s global board and as Pinsent Masons’ first female board member is an ambassador for gender parity in management positions.

She recently stepped down after completing a maximum 2x4 year term as global head of the firm’s 880-strong risk advisory services group which operates in construction, advisory and disputes, intellectual property, litigation, regulatory and tax, and technology, media and telecoms.

She has been instrumental in implementing projects that advanced Pinsent Masons’ management structure to support the pace of its multinational expansion and facilitated the development of a range of the firm’s professional services offerings including forensic accounting services, tax professionals and policy advisers.

Out of a global staff of 3,300 spread over 26 locations, London-headquartered Pinsent Masons employs more than 550 lawyers and support staff at its Scottish offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen.

Ms Cameron said: “Our success is driven by our purpose-led strategy, our reputation for rethinking the way we deliver legal services and our multinational reach.

“Our clients are hungry for change, and we’re uniquely placed to be able to meet their shifting demands. My focus is on enabling Pinsent Masons to stay adaptable, be relevant, and stay resolute on its strategic vision, so that we can continue to help our clients to thrive in today’s environment.”

In accordance with firm policy, John Cleland steps down following eight years in the role, having served the second of a maximum two terms.

John Cleland, managing partner, said: “Taking stock of what Pinsent Masons has achieved over the last eight years, we’ve seen revenue increase by 64%, opened 10 new offices and transformed into a truly multinational business with almost a third of our lawyer headcount now sitting outside of the UK.

“Our achievements have been the result of a clear vision, hard work and having the confidence to make bold decisions. Congratulations to Laura, I’m confident she’ll continue to inspire the business to embrace the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Glasgow's future can be shaped by creative place-making, says City Urbanist

CREATIVE place-making which considers health, social and environmental issues as well as an economic argument could be the key in shaping the future of Glasgow.

From its development over the last 40 years which has seen it rebuild itself from an industrial city grounded in shipbuilding to leading a revival through culture in the 1980s and 90s, Glasgow is a city which has embraced change.

​Deposit return scheme 'shambolic'

SCOTTISH ministers have been accused of “shambolic planning” after it was revealed that individual food delivery workers will need to register as a “waste carrier” for the controversial deposit return scheme – costing them hundreds of pounds in fees and potential fines.

Union bosses have warned that workers for Deliveroo and other companies “will be left destitute by the costs and fines” required of the scheme.

