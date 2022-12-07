Fashion retailer Quiz has swung back to profit and said it was boosted by shoppers buying partywear in the Black Friday sales.
The retailer said it has returned to profitability in the last half year as a result of restructuring and tightly managing costs and stock.
The chain posted pre-tax profits of £1.8 million in the six months to September 30, up from £1.3 million in losses it reported in the same period last year.
It also saw group revenues rise by 37% from £36 million last year to £49.4 million this year, and marking a return to pre-pandemic levels.
This reflected growing demand for partywear as big events returned and following the impact of the Omicron variant last winter.
Stronger sales over recent weeks including the Black Friday sales period helped to offset weaker-than-expected revenues in October, it said.
Quiz said it has been impacted by higher operational costs, like other retailers, as it is "not immune" to cost inflation pressures hitting the industry.
The group, which has 62 stores in the UK as well as 62 concessions in stores such as New Look, said it has continued to cut costs wherever possible to save money.
New route from Scottish airport to Turkey unveiled
A NEW route between Edinburgh and Izmir in Turkey will begin next summer.
SunExpress will operate one flight each week to the Turkish city, nicknamed the ‘Pearl of the Aegean’, between August and October.
Retailers need help in restoring city centre
APPARENTLY diamonds are a girl’s best friend. They also happen to be my birth stone, so I was delighted to recently meet Kyron Keogh, Chair of Glasgow’s City Centre Retail Association and founder of ROX.
We met in his Glasgow showroom, nestled in the heart of Argyll Arcade – Scotland’s largest cluster of diamond retailers and jewellers.
Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here