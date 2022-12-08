By Mark Williamson
AN oil and gas independent has underlined its appetite for more acquisitions after buying into a UK find that it plans to bring into production.
Europa Oil & Gas reckons it is well placed to expand as it generates significant amounts of cash from onshore production in the UK, although crude prices fell to a year-low yesterday amid uncertainty about the outlook for the market.
Brent crude traded down $1.33 per barrel yesterday afternoon, at $78.02/bbl. This was the lowest level reached since before Russia launched its war on Ukraine.
The fall followed a sharp drop in the price on Tuesday as traders worried about the outlook for growth amid China’s efforts to deal with the threat posed by Covid-19 and moves by central banks around the world to raise interest rates to dampen inflationary pressures.
The Brent crude price rose above $130/bbl in March after falling below $20/bbl in the early stages of the pandemic in 2020.
Oil firms can make plenty of money at current levels in areas such as the North Sea.
In an update Europa Oil & Gas said it is generating strong cash flows from the output from the Wressle oil field in Lincolnshire.
A spokesperson for the company said: “With a healthy balance sheet and ongoing production that generates profits, Europa is in a strong financial position to develop its existing assets and continues to seek opportunities to acquire further appraisal and early development assets.”
Europa bought into the Serenity find in the Moray Firth in April. A recent appraisal well produced disappointing results. However, Europa said yesterday that it was assessing the various development options to bring Serenity into production, with its partner in the licence i3 Energy.
The spokesperson for the company said Europa has not been deterred by the windfall tax on North Sea profits that was introduced in May.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here