ANN Budge, chairman Heart of Midlothian Football Club, is stepping down as non-executive director of Calnex, the Linlithgow-based telecommunications testing specialist.
Ms Budge was an early investor in the company and was “pivotal” in bringing in the Discovery Investment Fund syndicate as investors when the group raised seed investment in 2007.
READ MORE: Hitachi Rail is latest company to move into Glasgow's Citizen building
The company said Ms Budge, who will be retiring as a non-executive director of Calnex on February 28, had made a “significant contribution” to the business. It highlighted the support she had provided to chief executive Tommy Cook as he sought to establish Calnex in the test and measurement sector.
Calnex floated on the junior alternative investment market in 2020.
The company has appointed Helen Kelisky, currently managing director of Google Cloud in the UK and Ireland, as a non-executive director. Ms Kelisky, who has more than 30 years of technology sales leadership experience, was previously a board member and vice president of cloud sales at Salesforce UKI, and vice president of cloud at IBM.
READ MORE: Hospitality firms defy challenges to invest in major Scottish city
Stephen Davidson, non-executive chairman of Calnex, said: “We are excited to welcome Helen to the Board. Her experience across the cloud and data centre world will undoubtedly be of immense value to Calnex as we exploit the growth in the testing market, with the need for greater efficiency and performance in data centre operations.
"On behalf of Tommy and the rest of the Board, I would like to thank Ann for the valuable role she has played in Calnex's growth journey, helping to establish a solid platform to support the Group's financial and strategic ambitions, and we wish her well for the future."
Ms Budge transferred her majority shareholding in Hearts to the club’s supporters in 2021.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here