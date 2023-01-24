H&MV Engineering, a market-leading UK engineering company, is currently searching for a wide range of employees who will be based at its new office in Glasgow – with a jobs fair to be held in the city next month, writes Nan Spowart

H&MV Engineering, which last year celebrated its 25th anniversary has been drawn to Scotland because of the burgeoning renewables sector and is opening an office near the city's airport.

Specialists in connecting data centre and renewable energy projects to the electricity grid, the company needs project managers, project directors, quantity surveyors, planners and engineers, to name just a few of the positions it is seeking to fill.

Representatives of H&MV Engineering will attend a jobs fair in Glasgow early next month so that those interested can find out more.

The company has enjoyed phenomenal growth since it began in Ireland 25 years ago and in the UK alone has an annual turnover of £100 million.

As well as offices in Limerick, Kent and Northampton, there are offices in Norway, Germany and Sweden with over 500 people directly employed worldwide.

A global provider of specialist, design and construction services, H&MV Engineering is a National Electricity Registration Scheme (NERS) accredited Independent Connections Provider (ICP).

It provides solutions at low and high voltages to ensure an efficient approach is provided to connect installations to the grid and each project the company takes on is assigned to a dedicated team, who takes the lead from early stages until completion.

The company is also a certified Carbon Neutral Organisation, committed to being environmentally responsible and with a driving ambition to continually foster sustainable initiatives.

It already has a portfolio of work across Scotland and, as this is continuing to grow, UK Managing Director Asad Babadi said it was the right time to open a Glasgow office and employ a larger local workforce.

“It is exciting that we are opening the office,” he said. “Scotland is a good market with all the renewable activity going on so we are hoping we can develop our business there and help the local environment and communities.

“We are very much conscious that Scotland’s aim is to keep its carbon footprint low as well as help the local economy.

“We have a big graduate scheme so we want to recruit quite a few graduates, as well as apprentices who perhaps do not want to go down the university route.

“If people want to join us as apprentices we have a three year programme which has a very good structure and is a good gate for people to go through.

“We also do quite a lot of charity work and sponsorship so once we are established in Glasgow we will start charity events or perhaps sponsor football teams or rugby teams.”

Projects already completed in Scotland include the design, engineering, procurement, supply, construction, installation and commissioning of Balance of Plant (BoP) works for Blackhillock 275kv substation in Keith, to facilitate the transmission connection for the 200MV/400MVWh battery energy storage (BESS) project.

Other projects have been taken on at Wishaw, Tongland, and Coalburn.

Those recruited by the company in Scotland will be offered first class training delivered in house, clear progression paths within the business and salaries at the market rate with added benefits.

Mr Babadi said that opening the Glasgow office was a “natural step” for the company.

“Our business especially wants to be associated with renewables because, as a company, we have our own targets to be zero carbon,” he said.

“We think Scotland is ahead of the game with regard to that and with the kind of projects that are ongoing. We want to be really involved in renewables so it is very exciting to be getting a foothold and working in the Scotland market.”

Mr Babadi is keen for those interested to come along to the forthcoming Glasgow jobs fair and find out more.

“We’d be delighted to chat with you,” he said.

To send your CV and book an appointment, email glasgow@hmveng.co.uk or go to the website at www.hmvengineering.com/careers