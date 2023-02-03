Rusacks St Andrews has won the “Best Hotel Over 50 Rooms” category at the Scottish Golf Tourism Awards.

The hotel, which in 2022 welcomed thousands of golfers and fans for the 150th Open Championship in St Andrews, features 120 renovated guest rooms and three distinct culinary concepts from restaurant developer White Rabbit Projects.

It describes its views of the world’s oldest golf course, The Old Course, as “unparalleled”, including from rooftop bar and restaurant 18, which overlooks the first and 18th holes.

Winners of the Scottish Golf Tourism awards were announced at a ceremony on Thursday. The awards ceremony honours clubs, courses and accommodation providers that “celebrate the very best of the game”, Rusacks St Andrews noted.

Phillip Allen, president of Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resort, said: “We’re thrilled to have been honoured by the Scottish Golf Tourism Awards with this incredible accolade. Rusacks St Andrews embodies all that the Marine & Lawn brand represents and serves as a true flagship for the collection. We look forward to continuing to share this hospitality experience with travellers from across the globe.”

Seamus Coen, Rusacks St Andrews general manager said: “We have an amazing team here at Rusacks that is to credit for this spectacular award. I am so proud of the experience they provide day after day for locals, guests and golfers alike. We are humbled to be honoured alongside such fantastic accommodation offerings across the country that make for unforgettable golf travels throughout Scotland.”

Rusacks St Andrews relaunched in September 2021, following extensive interior and exterior renovations, including a 42,000 square foot addition to house guest rooms and the rooftop restaurant, 18. Since opening, the hotel has received a number of accolades including Travel + Leisure’s 2022 “It List”, Architectural Digest’s best new rooftop bars, Conde Nast Traveller’s best hotels in Scotland and TripAdvisor’s best hotels in Scotland. The property additionally was recently nominated for the Conde Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards and Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards.

The Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts collection was aunched in 2021 by AJ Capital Partners. There are currently six properties within the collection in various stages of development. The other properties in Scotland include the Marine North Berwick, and the Marine Troon. Slieve Donard and Dornoch Station are slated to relaunch in 2023.